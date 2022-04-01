CounterCraft, Hexagon’s Government Arm Collaborate to Expand Cybersecurity Offerings

CounterCraft and Hexagon’s U.S. government-focused business arm have teamed up to offer agencies a combined suite of deception technologies and industrial control systems security capabilities.

Cybersecurity platforms from the two companies are designed to detect and engage adversarial behaviors that target federal ICS and operational technologies, CounterCraft said Wednesday.

The cyber offerings include threat detection and response, machine-readable threat intelligence generation, active cyber defense, asset visualization, patch and configuration management, and enterprise recovery.

“Together with Hexagon US Federal, we have a comprehensive solution to modernize OT systems and protect them with additional layers of security to divert threat actors and actively collect threat intelligence on adversarial behavior,” said Amyn Gilani, chief growth officer of CounterCraft.