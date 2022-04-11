Mandiant, CrowdStrike Announce Cybersecurity Partnership; Kevin Mandia Quoted

CrowdStrike and Mandiant have entered into a strategic partnership to help organizations investigate and respond to breaches and defend against cybersecurity threats.

Mandiant will integrate its incident response services and consulting expertise with the CrowdStrike Falcon endpoint protection platform and subscription offerings, according to a joint release published Friday.

As part of the partnership, Mandiant plans to extend its Mandiant Managed Defense detection and response service to CrowdStrike’s Falcon customers later this year.

Mandiant CEO Kevin Mandia said the company and CrowdStrike have served as go-to cybersecurity resources for private and public sector entities worldwide and the partnership will help organizations strengthen their cyber defenses.

