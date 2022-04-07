CTC-Led Project Team Demonstrates Nuclear Hardware Engineering & Manufacturing Processes; Ed Sheehan Quoted

Concurrent Technologies Corp. has led a project team that sought to demonstrate the application of reverse engineering and advanced manufacturing systems to produce hardware for domestic nuclear power plants.

CTC said Wednesday its Center for Advanced Nuclear Manufacturing worked with Westinghouse Electric and three power companies in Pennsylvania to carry out the demo with financial backing from the state’s Department of Community and Economic Development.

The team used bronze and globe valves, a nonmetallic circuit breaker enclosure and a bearing bracket as representative parts for the project after a review of component availability issues facing the domestic nuclear power industry.

Laser-based power bed fusion, binder jetting processes supported the development of 3D-printed valve part models, CTC noted.

The local electric utilities that took part in the effort received case study summaries and the project team prepared a summary that can serve as guide for organizations that want to apply the reverse engineering approach.

“Parts obsolescence is a pervasive issue in the nuclear power industry, and the accomplishments of this team clearly demonstrate that manufacturing technology advancements in recent years provide excellent opportunities to address these issues,” said Ed Sheehan, president and CEO of CTC.