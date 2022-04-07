in News, Technology

CTC-Led Project Team Demonstrates Nuclear Hardware Engineering & Manufacturing Processes; Ed Sheehan Quoted

CTC-Led Project Team Demonstrates Nuclear Hardware Engineering & Manufacturing Processes; Ed Sheehan Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Concurrent Technologies Corp. has led a project team that sought to demonstrate the application of reverse engineering and advanced manufacturing systems to produce hardware for domestic nuclear power plants. 

CTC said Wednesday its Center for Advanced Nuclear Manufacturing worked with Westinghouse Electric and three power companies in Pennsylvania to carry out the demo with financial backing from the state’s Department of Community and Economic Development.

The team used bronze and globe valves, a nonmetallic circuit breaker enclosure and a bearing bracket as representative parts for the project after a review of component availability issues facing the domestic nuclear power industry.

Laser-based power bed fusion, binder jetting processes supported the development of 3D-printed valve part models, CTC noted.

The local electric utilities that took part in the effort received case study summaries and the project team prepared a summary that can serve as guide for organizations that want to apply the reverse engineering approach.

“Parts obsolescence is a pervasive issue in the nuclear power industry, and the accomplishments of this team clearly demonstrate that manufacturing technology advancements in recent years provide excellent opportunities to address these issues,” said Ed Sheehan, president and CEO of CTC.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

3D printingadvanced manufacturingCenter for Advanced Nuclear ManufacturingConcurrent Technologies Corp.CTCEd SheehanGovconPennsylvania Department of Community and Economic DevelopmentWestinghouse Electric

mm

Written by Mary-Louise Hoffman

is a writer of news summaries about executive-level business activity in the government contracting sector. Her reports for ExecutiveBiz are focused on trends and events that drive the GovCon industry to include commercial technologies that private companies are developing for federal government use. She contributes news content to ExecutiveBiz’s sister sites GovCon Wire and ExecutiveGov.

Accenture Announces Strategic Investment in Titan Space Technologies - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Accenture Announces Strategic Investment in Titan Space Technologies
CACI Wraps Up Critical Design Review for Demo Smallsat Launch - top government contractors - best government contracting event
CACI Wraps Up Critical Design Review for Demo Smallsat Launch