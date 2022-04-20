Curtiss-Wright Aids Navy Torpedo Modernization Under $70M Progeny Contract; Lynn Bamford Quoted

Curtiss-Wright will deliver processor modules to Manassas, Virginia-based company Progeny for use in the upgrade of a pair of U.S. Navy torpedo systems.

Under a $70 million contract, Curtiss-Wright’s team will furnish the Navy’s MK54 and MK48 torpedo modernization project with Modular Open System Approach computers and digital processing modules, the defense and aerospace contractor said Wednesday.

Lynn Bamford, president and CEO of Curtiss-Wright and a previous recipient of the Wash100 Award, said the organization is “very proud” that Progeny chose Curtiss-Wright to supply rugged commercial-off-the-shelf technologies for Navy use.

“Curtiss-Wright’s selection on this upgrade program is another recent example of how our technology leadership in MOSA-based rugged COTS modules is helping to modernize military platforms rapidly and cost-effectively with open-standards solutions,” Bamford elaborated.

Progeny has tasked Curtiss-Wright to ship the equipment and modules specified in the contract to Manassas and Charleroi, Pennsylvania.

In February, Curtiss-Wright began a collaboration with Teledyne FLIR to develop unmanned and integrated technologies for the Department of Energy as well as various American nuclear power companies.

The new contract also follows Curtiss-Wright’s January acquisition of Safran Aerosystems Arresting for a cash transaction of $240 million. This buy will further expand the company’s aerospace portfolio.