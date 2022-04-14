in Industry News, News

Digital.ai Cloud-Based Enterprise Agile Platform Now FedRAMP Authorized

Digital.ai has secured certification under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program noting that its cloud-based platform for scaling agile practices across government enterprises is compliant with federal cybersecurity and risk standards.

The company said Tuesday the new Moderate authorization, sponsored by the Department of Veterans Affairs, allows for the sale of its Government Cloud offering through the FedRAMP Marketplace.

Government Cloud uses artificial intelligence-powered insights and predictive analytics to help government agencies plan to apply agile values and principles across every organizational facet.

The platform also works to connect software delivery processes from one end to another and enable application deployment to various environments such as Kubernetes containers and the public cloud.

As part of the FedRAMP program, these agencies can now leverage Digital.ai Agility to scale their agile development efforts and enable greater efficiency across even the largest organizations,” said Derek Holt, general manager of Digital.ai.

Written by Angeline Leishman

is an Executive Mosaic staff writer covering broad topics in the federal government contracting industry.

