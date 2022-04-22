DLH Secures 5-Year NIH Research Support Extension

DLH Holdings has received a potential five-year, $14 million contract to continue providing research support to a National Institutes of Health organization focused on studying chronic medical conditions affecting the public.

The company said Thursday it will help the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases conduct epidemiological studies and analyze research data.

Under the contract, DLH will also work with the National Center for Health Statistics to plan, develop and implement surveys.

Zach Parker, president and CEO of DLH, said the company will use its cloud-based Infinibyte data analytics platform to support the NIDDK mission.

The contract has a one-year base period, followed by four one-year options, and includes biostatistical consultation, computing and statistical programming services.