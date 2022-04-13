DOD Taps KPMG to Prototype 5G App for USMC Smart Warehouse in Georgia

KPMG‘s U.S. business arm will help the Department of Defense develop a prototype of a 5G application meant to be used in the Albany, Georgia-based smart warehouse of the U.S. Marine Corps.

DOD’s selection of the U.S. audit, tax and advisory firm followed a competitive design phase that last for a year, KPMG said Tuesday.

According to Brenda Walker, U.S. federal advisory lead partner at KPMG, the agreement is aimed at helping enhance operations at Marine Corps facilities by employing 5G technologies.

The department previously underscored the opportunity presented by 5G to tap into robotics and machine learning for inventory activities as well as augmented and virtual reality applications to boost warehouse workforce’s efficiency.

“The conveyance, storage and accountability of gear in the United States Marine Corps will be transformed by the continued development of 5G applications,” explained Chad Jones, a federal advisory managing director for KPMG U.S.