Q&A: Leidos Health Group CTO Doug Barton on Role of Technology in Customer Mission

Doug Barton, chief technology officer of the health group at Leidos, said in a recent Executive Spotlight interview that the company continually explores emerging technology in the marketplace and talks to customers to understand what challenges they intend to address when investing in technology.

“At Leidos, technology is always viewed through the lens of service to our customer’s mission. We start with the mission. We look for mission gaps and future mission needs. We use that as a framework when we assess and invest in technology,” Barton told GovCon Wire.

In the Q&A session, he also gave an overview of the company’s zero-trust maturity model and how it uses artificial intelligence and machine learning tools to help clients manage operational efficiency across health care programs.

“We have developed a zero-trust maturity model to assess where our customers are in terms of their security posture.”

“We use AI/ML models to improve operational efficiency in the delivery of health care. And AI models can provide valuable insight into issues of equity and diversity in health care delivery.”

