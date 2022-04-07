in Industry News, News

Ensco Kicks Off Transition Work on FRA’s Transportation Tech Center; Boris Nejikovsky Quoted

Ensco Kicks Off Transition Work on FRA's Transportation Tech Center; Boris Nejikovsky Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Ensco has started transition work on a potential $570.9 million contract from the Department of Transportation to operate and maintain a Pueblo, Colorado-based center for rail system research, development, test and training.

The Ravensworth, Virginia-headquartered company said Wednesday it will begin full operations of the federal-owned Transportation Technology Center in October to support the Federal Railroad Administration’s goal of turning the facility into a rail and ground transportation innovation center.

Under the contract, Ensco will provide R&D and other services in support of TTC throughout a five-year base period that could be extended for 15 more years.

Boris Nejikovsky, president of Ensco, said an industry and academe group of organizations focused on research, safety, technology, testing and training will help the company fulfill its contractual obligations with FRA and the department.

We are excited to support the many site stakeholders to continue the important railroad research occurring at the center today and to expand the capabilities of the site to other modes of transportation with this robust team,” continued Nejikovsky.

Ambipar Response USA, Sharma & Associates and the University of South Florida Center for Urban Transportation Research are some of the team members that will support Ensco. The team will have assistance from the Center for Surface Transportation Testing and Academic Research, an Ensco-founded consortium of eight universities and academic research centers.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Industry News

Boris NejikovskyDepartment of TransportationENSCOFederal Railroad AdministrationGovconoperations and maintenanceresearch and developmentTransportation Technology Center

mm

Written by Angeline Leishman

is an Executive Mosaic staff writer covering broad topics in the federal government contracting industry.

Executive Spotlight: Shawn Purvis, President and CEO at QinetiQ US - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Executive Spotlight: Shawn Purvis, President and CEO at QinetiQ US
Accenture Announces Strategic Investment in Titan Space Technologies - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Accenture Announces Strategic Investment in Titan Space Technologies