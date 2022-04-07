Ensco Kicks Off Transition Work on FRA’s Transportation Tech Center; Boris Nejikovsky Quoted

Ensco has started transition work on a potential $570.9 million contract from the Department of Transportation to operate and maintain a Pueblo, Colorado-based center for rail system research, development, test and training.

The Ravensworth, Virginia-headquartered company said Wednesday it will begin full operations of the federal-owned Transportation Technology Center in October to support the Federal Railroad Administration’s goal of turning the facility into a rail and ground transportation innovation center.

Under the contract, Ensco will provide R&D and other services in support of TTC throughout a five-year base period that could be extended for 15 more years.

Boris Nejikovsky, president of Ensco, said an industry and academe group of organizations focused on research, safety, technology, testing and training will help the company fulfill its contractual obligations with FRA and the department.

“We are excited to support the many site stakeholders to continue the important railroad research occurring at the center today and to expand the capabilities of the site to other modes of transportation with this robust team,” continued Nejikovsky.

Ambipar Response USA, Sharma & Associates and the University of South Florida Center for Urban Transportation Research are some of the team members that will support Ensco. The team will have assistance from the Center for Surface Transportation Testing and Academic Research, an Ensco-founded consortium of eight universities and academic research centers.