Esri Expands Workforce, Operations in Colorado

Esri has moved its regional office to the Colorado Tech Center in Louisville to house an additional workforce focused on geospatial technology innovation and support its five-year growth initiatives.

The location intelligence company said Monday the incoming 250 employees will help expand its operations in the region and be responsible for software development, training and consulting and implementation work.

Esri’s office at The Collective at Colorado Tech Center will also accommodate customer support, provide local staff with a collaborative environment and function as a center of excellence.

“As a hub for intelligence and space exploration, the Denver metro area contains several important government agencies and commercial companies in the geospatial field,” said Beau Legeer, director of imagery and remote sensing at Esri.

The Colorado regional office of Esri was previously located in Interlocken Business Park in Broomfield.