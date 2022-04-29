Q&A: Khalid Syed on Booz Allen’s Digital Battlespace Vision, Mission-Based Innovation

Khalid Syed, a senior vice president at Booz Allen Hamilton, said in a recent Executive Spotlight interview that the company aims to help the U.S. military achieve system interoperability and apply a digital battlespace concept in support of the Department of Defense’s Joint All-Domain Command and Control strategy.

“As JADC2 envisions a force that is interconnected and information-advantaged, we’re using emerging technologies (big data analytics, AI, machine learning, augmented reality, edge computing, etc.), open-source architecture, DevSecOps and Agile practices, and modern procurement methods to help the nation’s armed forces and partners meet these goals with flexibility and cost-effectiveness,” Khalid told ExecutiveGov.

He also offers his views on the importance of developing systems for federal or DOD customers that are tailored to their missions.

“You spend the same amount of energy, resources, and funding making a system operation-relevant as you do simply engaging with the industrial base to develop something that’s closer to mission needs. Fortunately, we’re seeing a shift as clients recognize the benefits of the latter approach. Booz Allen brings the ability to get to operational relevance at speed, and we have done that on many, many occasions.”

Read the full Q&A with Khalid Syed on ExecutiveGov, sister site of ExecutiveBiz.