Q&A: Cindy Murphy on CACI’s Workforce Development, Diversity & Inclusion Programs

Cindy Murphy, vice president of intelligence community business development at CACI International, said in a recent Executive Spotlight interview the company promotes a culture of innovation by offering formal training and certification programs and subject matter expert-led technology forums for its workforce.

“We partner new generations of technologists with our solution architects, customers, program execution organization, and growth teams to identify technology gaps and future mission needs. We collect, track, and share this meaningful and actionable information across our organization.”

In her Q&A session with ExecutiveGov, Murphy also describes her work on CACI’s Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Board and how the company puts its D&I strategy into practice.

“I take personal accountability in ensuring that CACI provides an environment and culture that is inclusive. I have formally and informally mentored many young women throughout my career, and each time it has resulted in mutually beneficial and long-term relationships.”

