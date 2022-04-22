Q&A: Jean-Francois ‘Boodi’ Blanc Discusses SDV Chief Strategy Officer Role, Close-Knit Work Culture

Jean-Francois “Boodi” Blanc, partner and chief strategy officer of SDV International, said in a recent Executive Spotlight interview that he is aiming to help the company diversify into other defense and civilian market segments.

“With over a decade of IT optimization experience, we are targeting other defense and federal civilian agencies that we believe will benefit from our capabilities,” Blanc told GovCon Wire.

He said during the Q&A session the company’s name stands for “Solutions, Dedication and Values” and its corporate culture provides support to both employees and customers.

“We are about what we can do to make life easier for our clients. We understand that it’s about them, not us. The ability to provide our customers with what they need in real-time can make a huge difference. That’s what makes us who we are.”

Visit GovCon Wire to read Boodi Blanc’s full Q&A with the sister publication of ExecutiveBiz.