Former CIA Director John Brennan Named Principal at WestExec Advisors

John Brennan, who served as director of the CIA, has joined WestExec Advisors to contribute geopolitical and strategic expertise to the strategic advisory consulting firm as one of its principals.

He will help customers maximize key opportunities and explore pressing global challenges, WestExec said Monday.

Brennan oversaw intelligence collection and analysis, counterintelligence and covert action during his time as CIA’s director, a role he held from March 2013 to January 2017.

His career also includes work as President Barack Obama’s deputy national security adviser for homeland security and counterterrorism. Brennan’s advice helped the Obama administration form and implement policies that address cyber threats, natural disasters and other homeland security matters.

The newly appointed principal began his public sector career in 1980 when he joined the CIA.