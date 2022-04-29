in Executive Moves, News

Former DIA Official Frank Miller Named Exovera’s Intelligence Integration VP

Frank Miller, formerly director of partner engagements at the Defense Intelligence Agency, has joined Exovera to serve as vice president of intelligence integration and director of its Center for Intelligence Research and Analysis.

The open source data-focused subsidiary of SOS International said Thursday Miller will be responsible for driving business planning, capability development, talent acquisition and senior client management as well as for spearheading industry engagement efforts and strategic partnership initiatives.

He brings to his new roles over four decades of experience in uniformed and civilian federal service. His career comprises several leadership roles at DIA.

Exovera is a Vienna, Virginia-based business that offers analytics and artificial intelligence-enabled technology platforms in support of clients in the intelligence, law enforcement and civilian sectors.

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

