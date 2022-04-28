Fujifilm to Continue Providing Imaging System for Pacific Military Heath Facilities

Fujifilm‘s healthcare Americas business will employ its picture archiving and communications system at various medical treatment facilities of the U.S. Navy and Air Force in the Pacific region.

The company said Wednesday it secured a delivery order for its Synapse PACS under a 2017 contract from the Defense Logistics Agency for the Digital Imaging Network-PACS initiative.

FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas’ Synapse PACS is developed to provide the military health enterprise with a comprehensive imaging and reporting system for more-informed decision making and collaboration and workflow support. The zero-footprint server-side technology is used in radiology imaging studies in support of government health care operations.

Some of the medical treatment facilities that will use the Fujifilm system for diagnostic interpretations and assessments are Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay, Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson and Andersen Air Force Base.