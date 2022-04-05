in News, Technology

General Atomics Installs Initial MDO Updates on Gray Eagle-ER Unmanned Aircraft

General Atomics Installs Initial MDO Updates on Gray Eagle-ER Unmanned Aircraft - top government contractors - best government contracting event

General Atomics‘ aeronautical systems business has installed initial factory updates on the Gray Eagle-Extended Range unmanned aircraft system in an effort under a U.S. Army-funded program to better prepare the aircraft for multi-domain operations.

The company said Monday it partnered with the Army to demonstrate MDO capabilities including internally mounted long-range sensors, computer-based and handheld control interfaces and air-launched effects.

The modernized UAS features an open-systems architecture and an updated propulsion system for boosted electronic resiliency and expeditionary performance in austere environments.

General Atomics performed the initial installation in February and expects to conduct flight testing and qualification activities later this year.

Don Cattell, vice president for Army programs at General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, said the company is fully committed to ensuring GE-ER is prepared to function as the designated platform for ALEs and long-range sensors.

GE-ER underwent MDO survivability and endurance testing in 2020 prior to the update’s development.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

Don CattellGA-ASIGE-ERGeneral AtomicsGeneral Atomics Aeronautical SystemsGovconGray Eagle Extended Rangemdomulti-domain operationsUASunmanned aircraft system

mm

Written by Nichols Martin

a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, produces articles on the federal government's technology and business interests. The coverage of these articles include government contracting, cybersecurity, information technology, health care and national security.

Microsoft Azure Launches Partnerships for Space AI Applications - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Microsoft Azure Launches Partnerships for Space AI Applications