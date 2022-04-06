in News, Technology

General Atomics Unveils New Targeting Radar for Gray Eagle ER Unmanned Aircraft

General Atomics‘ aeronautical systems business has increased its product line with the launch of a multi-mode drone radar designed to capture high-resolution imagery of targets in rain, fog, smoke, clouds and dust at long ranges.

The new Eagle Eye radar of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. operates from the Gray Eagle Extended Range unmanned aircraft and provides capabilities needed to detect, identify, locate and report both moving and static targets, the company said Tuesday.

Eagle Eye’s capabilities are intended to support targeting in multi-domain operations with enhanced range cannon artillery or long-range precision fires.

The technology uses a synthetic aperture radar and a ground/dismount moving target indicator to detect enemies. It also features modes for maritime wide-area searches.

The U.S. Army’s GE-ER aircraft first flew with Eagle Eye in December to demonstrate the video SAR technology.

“The Video SAR in Eagle Eye provides all-weather tracking and revolutionizes precision targeting of both moving and stationary targets at the same time,” said Don Cattell, vice president of Army programs at GA-ASI.

mm

Written by Nichols Martin

Written by Nichols Martin

