Goldman Sachs Invests $125M in Supply Chain Security Company Fortress

Goldman Sachs’ private equity arm has invested $125 million in Fortress Information Security, a software vendor that aims to help critical industries and government agencies secure supply chains.

Fortress said Tuesday it collaborated with multiple electric utilities to develop a platform that works to help operators manage the security of power infrastructure, national defense and manufacturing sector assets.

The technology company expects the capital it received from Goldman Sachs to drive the implementation of its supply chain resilience and security vision.

Peter Kassabov and Alex Santos, co-founders of Fortress, are among the cybersecurity firm’s current investors.

Fortress also seeks to help suppliers exchange asset information and intelligence data through the Asset-to-Vendor network.