GSA Posts RFI for Equity Study on Digital Identity Verification Capabilities

A General Services Administration unit is seeking information on its plan to conduct a study into equity standards in remote identity proofing capabilities.

In a request for information posted Monday on SAM.gov, GSA Technology Transformation Services said the equity study will help the agency decide whether to use facial recognition to verify users of Login.gov in the near future.

TTS also wants to determine how to comply with the identity assurance level 2 requirements of the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s digital identity framework.

The agency seeks input from vendors capable of providing recruiting services to hire 2,000 testers, develop and provide a metrics dashboard and conduct field tests.

It also looking for participant outreach services to partner with the recruiter to reach target demographic groups and live spoof testing services to conduct negative testing with a minimum of 500 transactions.

TTS plans to release a peer-reviewed report in 2023 to assist policymaking regarding digital identity verification.

Interested parties have until May 2 to respond to the RFI.