GSA’s Tech Innovation Arm Launches Applied AI Challenge

The General Services Administration’s technology innovation arm has launched an artificial intelligence-focused challenge aimed at identifying AI technologies capable of enhancing service delivery of agencies in response to COVID-19 pandemic and other related issues.

According to a Challenge.gov posting, GSA Technology Transformation Service seeks white papers from traditional and nontraditional businesses about AI application in weather, flood and disaster prediction, risk management and climate modeling, as well as in pandemic preparedness efforts such as supply chain management, disease surveillance and testing and drug discovery.

The Applied AI Challenge also focuses on infrastructure, which covers road maintenance, sanitation and clean water, waste management, energy management and smart grids, and equity, including agriculture innovations for food security.

Unified platforms, computer vision engines, natural language processing engines and general AI functions are tools sought by TTS.

Interested parties have until May 16 to submit white papers, with the announcement of finalists scheduled for June 6. GSA plans to hold the Applied AI Challenge Industry Day and prototype presentation on June 30.

