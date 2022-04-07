in Contract Awards, News

Guidehouse-ReefPoint JV to Provide VA With Sustainability Consulting Services; Scott McIntyre Quoted

Guidehouse-ReefPoint JV to Provide VA With Sustainability Consulting Services; Scott McIntyre Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

A joint venture between Guidehouse and ReefPoint Group has received a five-year contract to provide consulting services in support of the Department of Veterans Affairs’ environmental sustainability initiatives.

According to a joint statement released Wednesday, Taurian Consulting and VA will collaborate to enhance the latter’s environmental sustainability through a range of efforts covering energy and water, fleet, sustainable buildings and climate change.

The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract extends Guidehouse and ReefPoint’s separate contracting work with the VA.

“[We] will leverage our collective capabilities and strengths to bring forward innovative technologies and market-leading sustainability solutions to support the VA mission while helping them continue to provide high-quality services to our nation’s veterans,” said Scott McIntyre, CEO of Guidehouse and a 2022 Wash100 Award winner. Vote for him on Wash100.com before the April 30 deadline.

Taurian Consulting was formed in 2021 under the Small Business Administration’s mentor-protege program.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

GovconGuidehousePeter AnthonyReefPoint GroupScott McIntyreTaurian Consultingveterans affairs department

mm

Written by Angeline Leishman

is an Executive Mosaic staff writer covering broad topics in the federal government contracting industry.

CACI Wraps Up Critical Design Review for Demo Smallsat Launch - top government contractors - best government contracting event
CACI Wraps Up Critical Design Review for Demo Smallsat Launch
Space Force Taps BAE to Build Data Management Framework - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Space Force Taps BAE to Build Data Management Framework