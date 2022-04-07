Guidehouse-ReefPoint JV to Provide VA With Sustainability Consulting Services; Scott McIntyre Quoted

A joint venture between Guidehouse and ReefPoint Group has received a five-year contract to provide consulting services in support of the Department of Veterans Affairs’ environmental sustainability initiatives.

According to a joint statement released Wednesday, Taurian Consulting and VA will collaborate to enhance the latter’s environmental sustainability through a range of efforts covering energy and water, fleet, sustainable buildings and climate change.

The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract extends Guidehouse and ReefPoint’s separate contracting work with the VA.

“[We] will leverage our collective capabilities and strengths to bring forward innovative technologies and market-leading sustainability solutions to support the VA mission while helping them continue to provide high-quality services to our nation’s veterans,” said Scott McIntyre, CEO of Guidehouse and a 2022 Wash100 Award winner. Vote for him on Wash100.com before the April 30 deadline.

Taurian Consulting was formed in 2021 under the Small Business Administration’s mentor-protege program.