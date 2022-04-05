in News, Technology

HII Intros Autonomy Products Suite; Duane Fotheringham Quoted

Military shipbuilder HII has rolled out a suite of products designed to make vehicles operate autonomously. 

The Odyssey offering has features from multiple platforms such as the company’s REMUS unmanned underwater vehicle and can support system health monitoring, perception, sensor fusion and collaborative autonomy between multiple vehicles, HII said Monday.

Duane Fotheringham, president of the unmanned systems business group at HII’s Mission Technologies division, noted that the suite’s base software can work with unmanned ground, aerial, surface and underwater systems.

To date, the open architecture-based technology has been deployed on 23 types of vessel for over 6,000 hours.

The release comes after the U.S. Navy chose HII’s REMUS 300 as a next-generation small UUV system for the Lionfish program of record.

Written by Nichols Martin

a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, produces articles on the federal government's technology and business interests. The coverage of these articles include government contracting, cybersecurity, information technology, health care and national security.

