HII’s Newport News Hosts Launch of Virginia-Class Submarine New Jersey

The Newport News Shipbuilding division of HII has launched the U.S. Navy’s Virginia-class submarine New Jersey (SSN 796) into the James River in preparation for its final outfitting, testing and crew certification activities.

HII said Thursday the construction of New Jersey, a 7,800-ton nuclear-powered fast attack submarine, is about 92 percent complete.

General Dynamics‘ Electric Boat subsidiary and HII shipbuilders and suppliers contributed to the development of another Virginia-class submarine. New Jersey reached pressure hull complete in February 2021 and was christened in November of the same year.

Virginia-class submarines are the replacements for the Los Angeles-class vessels. The former is equipped with new technologies for enhanced firepower, maneuverability and stealth and is meant for open-ocean and littoral missions, operating at speeds of over 25 knots.