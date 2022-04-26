in Contract Awards, News

DOE Extends Honeywell Subsidiary’s Contract for Continued Management, Operation of Sandia Lab

DOE Extends Honeywell Subsidiary's Contract for Continued Management, Operation of Sandia Lab - top government contractors - best government contracting event

A Honeywell International subsidiary will continue managing and operating the Sandia National Laboratories through April 30, 2027, under an extended Department of Energy contract.

The National Nuclear Security Administration awarded contract option terms 1 to 5 to Honeywell’s National Technology and Engineering Solutions of Sandia to ensure the facility’s continuous management and operation, DOE said Monday.

The Albuquerque, New Mexico-based multimission lab hosts the development of U.S. nuclear weapons using a non-nuclear engineering approach and their integration with delivery vehicles.

The contractor is tasked to support Sandia as it performs its national security responsibilities to ensure that nuclear weapons are safe, secure and reliable. The lab also studies materials sciences, chemistry and other areas, develops environmental technologies and advances computing, modeling and simulation capabilities.

In 2016, NNSA awarded NTESS a potential 10-year, $2.6 billion contract for the management and operation of Sandia.

Aside from New Mexico, the lab has operations in Livermore, California; Kauai, Hawaii; and Tonopah, Nevada.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

contract awardEnergy DepartmentGovconHoneywell InternationalNational Nuclear Security AdministrationNational Technology and Engineering Solutions of SandiaNTESSSandia National Laboratories

mm

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

Raytheon Wins Navy Contract for Radar Signal Studies - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Raytheon Wins Navy Contract for Radar Signal Studies
SOSi Books CENTCOM Contract for Base Maintenance, Management Work; Frank Helmick Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
SOSi Books CENTCOM Contract for Base Maintenance, Management Work; Frank Helmick Quoted