DOE Extends Honeywell Subsidiary’s Contract for Continued Management, Operation of Sandia Lab

A Honeywell International subsidiary will continue managing and operating the Sandia National Laboratories through April 30, 2027, under an extended Department of Energy contract.

The National Nuclear Security Administration awarded contract option terms 1 to 5 to Honeywell’s National Technology and Engineering Solutions of Sandia to ensure the facility’s continuous management and operation, DOE said Monday.

The Albuquerque, New Mexico-based multimission lab hosts the development of U.S. nuclear weapons using a non-nuclear engineering approach and their integration with delivery vehicles.

The contractor is tasked to support Sandia as it performs its national security responsibilities to ensure that nuclear weapons are safe, secure and reliable. The lab also studies materials sciences, chemistry and other areas, develops environmental technologies and advances computing, modeling and simulation capabilities.

In 2016, NNSA awarded NTESS a potential 10-year, $2.6 billion contract for the management and operation of Sandia.

Aside from New Mexico, the lab has operations in Livermore, California; Kauai, Hawaii; and Tonopah, Nevada.