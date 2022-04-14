Huckabee to Expand Education, Government Market Presence Via Godspeed Capital’s Investment; Christopher Huckabee Quoted

Private equity firm Godspeed Capital Management has invested in Huckabee to establish the latter as a growth platform focused on providing architectural, engineering and consulting services to education and government markets.

Fort Worth, Texas-based Huckabee is an education architectural design firm founded in 1967 and has more than 240 employees across six offices focused on planning and designing K-12 learning environments, Godspeed Capital said Wednesday.

Huckabee has expanded into higher education, museums and early learning centers and developed education design tools and software through internal investments.

With the strategic investment, Godspeed Capital will help Huckabee broaden its footprint in the government market through an organic, acquisition growth strategy and drive future investments to enable the design firm to pursue strategic expansion and corporate infrastructure efforts and expand its in-house design and engineering capabilities and proprietary technology platforms.

Huckabee CEO Christopher Huckabee and his management team will continue to oversee the architectural design firm and maintain a significant equity position.

“We look forward to working closely with Godspeed to further enhance our core areas of expertise, invest in our accredited team, and pursue acquisitions that broaden our capabilities and expand the platform’s market reach,” Huckabee said.

Lawson & Weitzen acted as legal counsel to Huckabee. AEC Advisors also advised Huckabee in the transaction. Latham & Watkins served as Godspeed Capital’s legal adviser.