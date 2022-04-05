Infor to Help State Department Implement Risk Management Platform

Infor will collaborate with New River Systems to carry out a risk management automation project for the State Department through the implementation of software designed to help organizations monitor business data and user access.

The department chose the Infor Risk & Compliance platform to simplify its compliance obligations procedure, evaluate the process of accessing sensitive information and manage segregation of duties, the company said Monday.

Matt Breslin, an executive vice president of Infor, said the company seeks to help public sector customers gain visibility into processes, controls and policies using technology.

The project with the department comes after Infor secured authorization to operate for the software offering.