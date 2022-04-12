Intel, Argonne National Lab Partner for Quantum Testing Platform Development

Argonne National Laboratory is working with Intel to assemble a semiconductor testbed for one of the Department of Energy’s five National Quantum Information Science Research Centers.

The partnership expects to complete the machine installation project this year to support testing activities at the Q-NEXT quantum science and engineering facility, ANL said Monday.

Jeanette Roberts, manager of Intel’s quantum computing measurement team, leads the integration of testbed hardware and software along with the programming efforts necessary to make the platform fully operational.

“Intel’s work in developing quantum devices resonates strongly with Q-NEXT’s mission, and the company’s partnership has been invaluable for the collaboration,” said David Awschalom, director of Q-NEXT and a senior ANL scientist.

Awschalom added that the testbed could drive the creation of quantum materials and devices.

ANL brings together researchers from technology companies, universities and DOE-funded national laboratories as the lead institution of Q-NEXT to explore quantum data management and distribution approaches.