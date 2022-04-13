Intelsat Offers New Connectivity Service to Support Programmers’ AWS Access; Clint Crosier Quoted

Intelsat has unveiled a new connectivity offering designed to help programmers securely access both Amazon Web Services and the IntelsatOne Media Network.

The satellite services company said Tuesday its new Cloud Connect Media service offers a private gateway between Intelsat’s global media distribution network and AWS.

Intelsat expects its AWS partnership to provide customers a way to access cloud-based video editing and other resources while staying connected to the IntelsatOne media network, which centralizes distribution and delivers managed satellite connectivity services.

“AWS Direct Connect can support Intelsat’s mission with a low latency, secure and private connection to the global AWS network,” said Clint Crosier, director of aerospace and satellite at AWS.

C-SPAN, a nonprofit public affairs network, will employ Cloud Connect Media to augment linear workflows used in providing coverage of federal government proceedings.

“Intelsat’s rollout of Cloud Connect Media helps complete C-SPAN’s transition to a total cloud configuration by providing a fast and reliable path from our uplink location directly to Amazon Web Services,” said Roxane Kerr, vice president of technology at C-SPAN.

Intelsat’s new offering also expands the company’s existing Cloud Connect services, which launched in 2020 to connect customers with the cloud.