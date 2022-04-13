in Contract Awards, News

iPosi, Virginia Tech to Develop Signal Processing Tech for Secure 5G Spectrum Sharing

iPosi and Virginia Tech Applied Research Corp. will create a signal path-loss measuring system in support of increased 5G spectrum sharing under a Department of Defense contract.

The team will work on a global navigation satellite system development effort aimed at mapping radio frequency transmission obstructions to help military and commercial entities avoid interference in the broadband 5G spectrum, iPosi said Tuesday.

The Denver, Colorado-based GNSS technology firm uses a loss-profile technology that relies on automation to measure controlled satellite transmissions, helping operators determine the extent of shared channel radio isolation in a specific area.

The other transaction agreement from the Defense Spectrum Office is part of the Spectrum Sharing Test and Evaluation project under the DOD Advanced Wireless SYstems-3 spectrum transition program.

Written by Angeline Leishman

is an Executive Mosaic staff writer covering broad topics in the federal government contracting industry.

