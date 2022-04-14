Iron Mountain to Continue Modernizing Treasury’s Records; Melissa Carson Quoted

Iron Mountain will continue modernizing the records of the Department of the Treasury under an award for the second phase of the microfilm digitization and data extraction initiative.

The Boston, Massachusetts-based enterprise information management company said Wednesday it was awarded a $6.8 million phase 2 contract to digitize Treasury documents using its artificial intelligence/machine learning-powered Insight platform and enable citizens to access the extracted information.

Iron Mountain InSight is a content services offering developed to provide customers with actionable business insights and predictive analytics.

Melissa Carson, vice president and general manager of Iron Mountain Government Solutions, said completing the project’s Phase 1 and securing the sole award for Phase 2 underscored the company’s ability to drive mission value through its intelligent document digitalization expertise.

Iron Mountain offers services in support of records and document management, data backup and recovery, secure shredding and data center activities. It has served over 225,000 customers worldwide since its foundation in 1951.