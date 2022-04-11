ITA Books $76M Air Force Task Order for Staff Support Services

ITA International will provide services in support of the Ninth Air Force Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron for a 10-month initial period of performance under a $78.6 million firm-fixed-price task order from the U.S. Air Force.

The award covers staff support services at locations within the Central Command area of responsibility and has a two-month transition period and potential four one-year extension periods, the Department of Defense said Friday.

Work at multiple Centralcom AOR locations is expected to be completed by May 2, 2027.

The Air Force held a competitive acquisition for the task order and received three bids, with the Air Combat Command serving as the contracting activity. It is obligating $12.9 million from fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance funds at the time of the award.

ITA International is a Newport News, Virginia-based global service provider that offers subject matter expertise, data analytics and technology to support customers.