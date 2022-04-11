in Contract Awards, News

ITA Books $76M Air Force Task Order for Staff Support Services

ITA Books $76M Air Force Task Order for Staff Support Services - top government contractors - best government contracting event

ITA International will provide services in support of the Ninth Air Force Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron for a 10-month initial period of performance under a $78.6 million firm-fixed-price task order from the U.S. Air Force.

The award covers staff support services at locations within the Central Command area of responsibility and has a two-month transition period and potential four one-year extension periods, the Department of Defense said Friday.

Work at multiple Centralcom AOR locations is expected to be completed by May 2, 2027.

The Air Force held a competitive acquisition for the task order and received three bids, with the Air Combat Command serving as the contracting activity. It is obligating $12.9 million from fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance funds at the time of the award.

ITA International is a Newport News, Virginia-based global service provider that offers subject matter expertise, data analytics and technology to support customers.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

contract awardDefense DepartmentGovconITA InternationalStaff Support ServicesUS Air Force

mm

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

State Department OKs Potential $73M Sale of T-6 Aircraft Support Services to Argentina - top government contractors - best government contracting event
State Department OKs Potential $73M Sale of T-6 Aircraft Support Services to Argentina
SAIC Bolsters Advisory Board With Appointment of Scott Gould; Nazzic Keene Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
SAIC Bolsters Advisory Board With Appointment of Scott Gould; Nazzic Keene Quoted