Former Cognosante President James Gordon Named DRT Strategies CEO

James Gordon, an information technology executive and a 2022 Wash100 Award winner, has joined DRT Strategies as CEO.

He succeeded DRT Founder Susan Kidd, who transitioned to the role of board chairman at the Arlington, Virginia-based technology company on April 4, and brings to the role over three decades of experience across federal, state and commercial markets, DRT said Monday.

Kidd said Gordon will help DRT expand its health IT offerings and client base, build up its brand and create opportunities for the company’s employees.

Gordon most recently served as president of Falls Church, Virginia-based health IT company Cognosante.

Prior to Cognosante, he worked at Maximus’ federal business as division president. He previously led profit and loss divisions within the health solutions segment at General Dynamics’ information technology business.

Gordon has served as an adviser to several federal programs and helped facilitate the delivery of initiatives related to the Affordable Care Act, Center for Disease Control Info Program, Cash-for-Clunkers and the Decennial Census.

Arlington, Virginia-based DRT Strategies has been providing digital transformation support services to federal agencies and commercial customers for nearly two decades.

