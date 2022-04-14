KBR Secures $62M Army Task Order for Testing, Engineering Services; Byron Bright Quoted

KBR has received a $62 million award to assist U.S. Army program offices with research and analysis over a five-year period.

Under the recompete task order, KBR’s team will offer lifecycle development, testing and engineering services to the Army Program Executive Office Missiles and Space, Tactical Aviation and Ground Munitions Project Office and Strategic and Operational Rockets and Missiles Project Office, the defense and space contractor said Thursday.

Commenting on the award, Byron Bright , president of government solutions at KBR and a 2022 Wash100 Award recipient, said, “KBR is proud to continue to work with the Army to fulfill the strategic and operational requirements for our soldiers and allies.”

The contract work, which will be performed at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama, builds on over two decades of partnership between the contractor and PEO Missiles and Space. It also continues a nearly four-decade broader collaboration between KBR and the Army’s air and missile defense forces.

The task order is a part of the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center’s Multiple Award Contract vehicle, which is issued by the Air Force 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron. It is the squadron’s goal to strengthen the knowledge base of the Defense Technical Information Center and circulate new findings and information to the research and development and science and technology networks.

KBR will complete the project through its engineering, technical and scientific proficiency and modernization-minded technology procedures.

In March, KBR won an Army contract for consultancy and maintenance services on a threat alert sensor system. The task order was also a function of the PEO Missiles and Space and is worth $70 million over four years.

