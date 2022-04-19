LexisNexis Risk Solutions Unveils Identity Management Platform for Agencies; Haywood Talcove Quoted

LexisNexis Risk Solutions has launched a platform meant to help government agencies and other public sector organizations improve identity management efforts to facilitate the delivery of benefits and other services to citizens.

LexisNexis AmplifyID is a module-based platform that could streamline decision-making processes in the government by combining unique identity information with government program data to develop person-centric visualizations and analytics, the company said Tuesday.

“The power of AmplifyID to create cross-agency visibility, coordination, and trust is truly innovative and we are incredibly excited by the potential of this person-centered platform to bring agencies and people together,” said Haywood Talcove, CEO, Government, LexisNexis Risk Solutions and LexisNexis Special Services.

Talcove, a 2022 Wash100 Award winner, noted that the new platform could help address unemployment insurance distribution-related backlog facing government agencies.

The company said AmplifyID could help facilitate beneficiary enrollment, benefits access and other agency workflows and improve decision-making, fraud prevention, policy insight and service coordination. The platform comes in two offerings: AmplifyID Master Person Index and Amplify ID Identity Risk Navigator.

AmplifyID Master Person Index provides agencies with a consistent view of a person across health and human services programs and enables them to understand identity insights.

AmplifyID Identity Risk Navigator enables organizations to integrate and link data from multiple sources to protect against fraudulent schemes and other identity-based threats.