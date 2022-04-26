LMI to Provide Army Chemical Biological Center With Support Services; Doug Wagoner Quoted

LMI will help a U.S. Army center research, develop and test capabilities related to chemical and biological defense as part of its spot on a potential 10-year, $869 million contract for scientific, technical, engineering and program support services.

The consulting firm said Tuesday it will work with the Chemical Biological Center of the Army Combat Capabilities Development Command to assist in R&D, engineering, test and evaluation of technologies for detecting and responding to chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear risks.

The STEPSS contract also provides for technical expertise and acquisition and engineering support from contractors.

Doug Wagoner, president and CEO of LMI and a 2022 Wash100 Award recipient, welcomed the opportunity for the nonprofit to extend its analytics and digital transformation support to the Army through the expanded partnership.

“With improved data-centric decision-making capabilities, our armed forces will have increased capability to quickly identify, respond to, and prevent CBRN threats to keep our nation safe,” he added.

DEVCOM CBC is responsible for chemical and biological defense lifecycle as well as demilitarization operations. Aside from LMI, 25 other contractors will support the center’s activities under the STEPSS contract.