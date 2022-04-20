in News, Technology

Lockheed, DOD in Talks Over Weapons Production in Support of Ukraine

Lockheed Martin said it is in discussions with the Department of Defense about ramping up the production of weapons meant for Ukraine as the Eastern European country fights Russian invasion, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.

Jim Taiclet, CEO of Lockheed and a 2022 Wash100 Award winner, and other chief executives from major defense contractors met with senior DOD leaders on April 13 to talk about security assistance to Ukraine.

Lockheed manufactures F-35 and F-16 fighter jets, Black Hawk helicopters, missile defense systems and other munitions.

The Pentagon said CEOs from L3Harris Technologies, BAE Systems, Raytheon Technologies, Northrop Grumman, General Dynamics and HII also took part in the classified meeting to discuss the military readiness of the U.S., allies and partners.

DOD recently announced $800 million in additional military aid to Ukraine, bringing the total U.S. security assistance to European country to more than $3.2 billion since the start of the current administration.

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

