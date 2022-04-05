Lockheed, Intel Partnership Focuses on 5G Military Comms Tech

Lockheed Martin and Intel will collaborate on 5G-enabled military communications technologies for customers within the Department of Defense.

Dan Rice, vice president of 5G.MIL Programs at Lockheed, said in a statement published Monday that the partnership resulting from a memorandum of understanding aims to advance the delivery of secure 5G communications to DOD in an effort to help augment decision-making for military commanders across operational domains.

The memorandum expands the two companies’ 10-year partnership, which includes the use of Intel 5G and processor technologies on Lockheed’s offerings designed to connect military personnel across various domains.

Currently, Lockheed and Intel are planning the development of the Open Systems Interoperable and Reconfigurable Infrastructure Solution that would support a 5G network testbed infrastructure at U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in California.

“Together, Intel and Lockheed Martin are utilizing the power of 5G to deliver greater connectivity, faster and more reliable networks, and new data capabilities to the DOD,” commented Dan Rodriguez, corporate vice president at Intel.