Lumen to Support Next-Gen 911 Implementation in New Jersey

Lumen Technologies will help the state of New Jersey move to a next-generation 911 platform under a seven-year contract to improve the delivery of emergency calls for the state’s 8.9 million residents.

The company said Thursday the Lumen NG911 platform is supported by a carrier-class, tier 1 network that connects network management services, emergency call routing intelligence and public safety applications and will enable emergency call takers to use additional information to direct first responders to a caller’s location.

Lumen will also provide Multiprotocol Label Switching services, call routing and software-defined wide area network services and establish an Emergency Services Internet Protocol Network to serve New Jersey’s 248 public safety answering points.

“With the Lumen Next Gen 911 platform, public safety customers will gain the benefits an IP enabled service and the ability to implement more resilient emergency response systems,” said Sonia Ramsey, regional vice president for the state and local government and education market at Lumen.