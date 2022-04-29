in News, Technology

MagniX Taps AeroTEC & Air Tindi to Support Electric Propulsion System Demo Program With NASA

MagniX Taps AeroTEC & Air Tindi to Support Electric Propulsion System Demo Program With NASA - top government contractors - best government contracting event

MagniX has added engineering company AeroTEC and Canadian operator Air Tindi to its industry team for a NASA demonstration program aimed at developing and testing commercial electrified propulsion systems.

The Everett, Washington-based electric motor manufacturer said Thursday AeroTEC and Air Tindi will help it advance electric flight technologies for commercial aviation under the NASA Electrified Powertrain Flight Demonstration project.

Air Tindi will supply the De Havilland Canada Dash 7 aircraft while AeroTEC will modify the plane into a hybrid version. The demonstrator aircraft equipped with two PT6 engines and two MagniX magni650 electric propulsion units will then be flight-tested at Grant County International Airport in Moses Lake, Washington.

In October 2021, NASA selected MagniX and General Electric to participate in the $253.4 million program over a five-year period.

“Introducing these innovative electric propulsion technologies for existing and next-generation aircraft will help meet the aviation community’s future sustainability goals,” said Lee Noble, director of Integrated Aviation Systems Program at NASA.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

AeroTECAir Tindielectrified powertrain flight demonstrationGovconLee NoblemagniXNASA

mm

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

Q&A: Khalid Syed on Booz Allen's Digital Battlespace Vision, Mission-Based Innovation - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Q&A: Khalid Syed on Booz Allen’s Digital Battlespace Vision, Mission-Based Innovation
HII's Newport News Hosts Launch of Virginia-Class Submarine New Jersey - top government contractors - best government contracting event
HII’s Newport News Hosts Launch of Virginia-Class Submarine New Jersey