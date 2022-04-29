MagniX Taps AeroTEC & Air Tindi to Support Electric Propulsion System Demo Program With NASA

MagniX has added engineering company AeroTEC and Canadian operator Air Tindi to its industry team for a NASA demonstration program aimed at developing and testing commercial electrified propulsion systems.

The Everett, Washington-based electric motor manufacturer said Thursday AeroTEC and Air Tindi will help it advance electric flight technologies for commercial aviation under the NASA Electrified Powertrain Flight Demonstration project.

Air Tindi will supply the De Havilland Canada Dash 7 aircraft while AeroTEC will modify the plane into a hybrid version. The demonstrator aircraft equipped with two PT6 engines and two MagniX magni650 electric propulsion units will then be flight-tested at Grant County International Airport in Moses Lake, Washington.

In October 2021, NASA selected MagniX and General Electric to participate in the $253.4 million program over a five-year period.

“Introducing these innovative electric propulsion technologies for existing and next-generation aircraft will help meet the aviation community’s future sustainability goals,” said Lee Noble, director of Integrated Aviation Systems Program at NASA.