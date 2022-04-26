in News

Sikorsky CH-53K Helicopter Reaches USMC Initial Operational Capability Status

Sikorsky CH-53K Helicopter Reaches USMC Initial Operational Capability Status - top government contractors - best government contracting event

A heavy-lift helicopter that Lockheed Martin‘s Sikorsky subsidiary designed and built for the U.S. Marine Corps has entered the initial operational capability phase.

The service branch issued its IOC declaration for the CH-53K program after the manufacturer and the Department of the Navy completed initial test and evaluation procedures, Lockheed said Monday.

Sikorsky previously demonstrated the performance of its heavy-lift military helicopter in different mission scenarios, such as environments with extreme temperatures, and has recorded more than 3,000 flight hours for the aircraft to date.

The CH-53K builder holds contracts to build 46 units for domestic and foreign military sales customers and is currently manufacturing seven at a factory located in Stratford, Connecticut.

Lockheed expects the service branch to hand down a full-rate production decision on the program sometime in 2023.

The company said USMC plans to buy as many as 200 CH-53Ks under the service branch’s “Approved Acquisition Objective.”

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

CH-53KGovconinitial operational capabilityIOCLockheed MartinPaul LemmoSikorskyUS Marine Corps

mm

Written by Mary-Louise Hoffman

is a writer of news summaries about executive-level business activity in the government contracting sector. Her reports for ExecutiveBiz are focused on trends and events that drive the GovCon industry to include commercial technologies that private companies are developing for federal government use. She contributes news content to ExecutiveBiz’s sister sites GovCon Wire and ExecutiveGov.

SOSi Books CENTCOM Contract for Base Maintenance, Management Work; Frank Helmick Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
SOSi Books CENTCOM Contract for Base Maintenance, Management Work; Frank Helmick Quoted
Esri Expands Workforce, Operations in Colorado - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Esri Expands Workforce, Operations in Colorado