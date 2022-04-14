Martin Defense Group to Help Navy Develop Amphibious Fuel Delivery System

The Office of Naval Research has awarded Martin Defense Group a $15 million contract to develop a system for delivering fuel to the U.S. Marine Corps’ expeditionary advanced base operations.

Martin Defense will aim to mature autonomous technology as part of the Amphibious Vehicle for Unmanned Surface Mobility program, the Department of Defense said April 6.

The project is focused on developing an AVUSV system that can support a lay-flat hose in the transfer of fuel from a floating embarkment platform to an area above a highwater point.

DOD noted the goal is to transition the “Reach-to-the-Beach” capability to Department of the Navy acquisition programs.

The cost-plus-fixed-fee contract has a three-year base period that will conclude on April 5, 2025, and be followed by a one-year option period and an additional three-year extension.