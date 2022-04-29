in News, Space

Maxar’s Tony Frazier: Shareability a Feature of Commercial Imagery

Maxar's Tony Frazier: Shareability a Feature of Commercial Imagery - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Tony Frazier, executive vice president and general manager of public sector Earth intelligence at Maxar Technologies, said at the GEOINT 2022 event that shareability is a key feature of imagery from commercial satellites, Defense One reported Thursday.

The five-time Wash100 Award winner noted that the company will deploy additional satellites designed to take very high-resolution images and improve revisit times for geographical areas that matter.

Frazier also pointed to a collaboration between Maxar and the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne Division to help soldiers gain access to imagery when on the battlefield as part of the military training program called Scarlet Dragon, according to the report.

He previously said during the Satellite 2022 conference the commercial satellite industry could bring insight to classified and unclassified government missions through the use of space-based geospatial systems.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Space

commercial imageryGovconMaxarTony Frazier

mm

Written by Mary-Louise Hoffman

is a writer of news summaries about executive-level business activity in the government contracting sector. Her reports for ExecutiveBiz are focused on trends and events that drive the GovCon industry to include commercial technologies that private companies are developing for federal government use. She contributes news content to ExecutiveBiz’s sister sites GovCon Wire and ExecutiveGov.

Raytheon Busines Invests in Hybrid Rocket Engine Maker Firehawk Aerospace - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Raytheon Busines Invests in Hybrid Rocket Engine Maker Firehawk Aerospace
Former DIA Official Frank Miller Named Exovera's Intelligence Integration VP - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Former DIA Official Frank Miller Named Exovera’s Intelligence Integration VP