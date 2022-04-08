Maximus to Help DOD Identify AI Data Use; Joe Kehoe Quoted

Maximus will support the Department of Defense’s Joint Artificial Intelligence Center in AI program data preparation under a basic order agreement.

The company said Thursday it aims to help DOD gain access to data tools, strategies and services through the Data Readiness for Artificial Intelligence Development program.

“As an experienced provider of integrating defense technologies, we work together with the Department to identify use cases that successfully implement AI for mission success,” said Joe Kehoe , vice president and DOD practice leader at Maximus.

Kehoe added that crucial to addressing modern problems is providing “mission-critical solutions at scale.”

With this work, Maximus aid the DOD in formulating methodologies for commercial entities to solve technical problems. The BOA tasks them to collaborate with the JAIC on selecting uses of AI services that fit various projects. They will also conceive of new capabilities and implement scalable services.

The JAIC DRAID program was created in order to ease the selection and institutionalization of a variety of AI procedures within the DOD.