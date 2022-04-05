in News, Space, Technology

Microsoft Azure Launches Partnerships for Space AI Applications

Microsoft Azure Launches Partnerships for Space AI Applications - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Microsoft Azure has announced several partnerships made to support the platform’s use for artificial intelligence and connectivity applications in space.

Tom Keane, corporate vice president for mission engineering at Microsoft Azure, wrote in a blog post published Monday that the company partnered with NASA and Hewlett Packard Enterprise to test how AI can support astronaut safety by detecting equipment damage.

NASA and HPE used Microsoft’s cloud computing technology to develop a computer vision system that works to report the status of space gloves. The application underwent testing with the HPE Spaceborne Computer-2 on the International Space Station.

Microsoft Azure has also teamed up with Thales Alenia Space, Loft Orbital and Ball Aerospace, which plans to test on-orbit satellites that accommodate the agile implementation of new, government-needed hardware and software.

Additionally, Blackshark.ai is offering geospatial models and analytics to detect objects and draw out attributes on vegetation, buildings and other future detection classes. Interested parties may access these models via Microsoft’s Azure Synapse Analytics service.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Space

azure orbitalball aerospaceGovconHewlett-Packard EnterpriseLoft OrbitalMicrosoftNASASpaceThales Alenia SpaceTom Keane

mm

Written by Nichols Martin

a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, produces articles on the federal government's technology and business interests. The coverage of these articles include government contracting, cybersecurity, information technology, health care and national security.

HII Intros Autonomy Products Suite; Duane Fotheringham Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
HII Intros Autonomy Products Suite; Duane Fotheringham Quoted
General Atomics Installs Initial MDO Updates on Gray Eagle-ER Unmanned Aircraft - top government contractors - best government contracting event
General Atomics Installs Initial MDO Updates on Gray Eagle-ER Unmanned Aircraft