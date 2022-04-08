in News, Technology

Intel, Micron, Analog Devices to Help Accelerate Semiconductor R&D Through Mitre Engenuity-led Alliance

Intel, Analog Devices and Micron have joined a Mitre Engenuity-led alliance to help further build up the U.S. semiconductor industry by accelerating microelectronics research, development and prototyping.

The Semiconductor Alliance seeks to engage with companies and academic institutions to advance a whole-of-nation approach to innovation, ensure supply chain resilience and safeguard intellectual property amid global competition, Mitre said Wednesday.

The alliance was formed in 2021 to help come up with a vision and framework for the National Semiconductor Technology Center, which is mandated under the fiscal year 2021 National Defense Authorization Act.

Laurie Giandomenico, chief acceleration officer at Mitre and a Mitre Engenuity leader, said forging partnerships through the alliance will help align the interests of government, industry and universities to grow the U.S. semiconductor industry.

Written by Jane Edwards

