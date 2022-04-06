Neology CEO Brad Feldmann Named to Fuse Integration’s Advisory Board

Engineering and design firm Fuse Integration has expanded its advisory board with the addition of Brad Feldmann, chairman and CEO of information technology firm Neology.

As an adviser, Feldmann, a previous Wash100 Award recipient, will provide the board with expertise in business growth and command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, Fuse said Tuesday.

Feldmann formerly led the expansion of Cubic‘s value and technology portfolio as the company’s chairman and CEO. He currently sits on the executive committee as a finance chair for the National Defense Industrial Association.

“Brad’s experience strengthens our advisory board and will help us implement innovative [Joint All Domain Command and Control] solutions for our nation’s warfighters,” commented Sumner Lee, CEO of Fuse.