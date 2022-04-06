in Executive Moves, News

Neology CEO Brad Feldmann Named to Fuse Integration’s Advisory Board

Neology CEO Brad Feldmann Named to Fuse Integration's Advisory Board - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Engineering and design firm Fuse Integration has expanded its advisory board with the addition of Brad Feldmann, chairman and CEO of information technology firm Neology.

As an adviser, Feldmann, a previous Wash100 Award recipient, will provide the board with expertise in business growth and command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, Fuse said Tuesday.

Feldmann formerly led the expansion of Cubic‘s value and technology portfolio as the company’s chairman and CEO. He currently sits on the executive committee as a finance chair for the National Defense Industrial Association.

Brad’s experience strengthens our advisory board and will help us implement innovative [Joint All Domain Command and Control] solutions for our nation’s warfighters,” commented Sumner Lee, CEO of Fuse.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

Brad FeldmannCubicexecutive moveFuse IntegrationGovconNeologySumner Lee

mm

Written by Angeline Leishman

is an Executive Mosaic staff writer covering broad topics in the federal government contracting industry.

General Atomics Unveils New Targeting Radar for Gray Eagle ER Unmanned Aircraft - top government contractors - best government contracting event
General Atomics Unveils New Targeting Radar for Gray Eagle ER Unmanned Aircraft