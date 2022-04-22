NGA Posts Software Development, Delivery Guide; Alex Loehr Quoted

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency has outlined metrics and elements to ensure software products are being developed and delivered to users in a consistent, secure and speedy manner.

The NGA Software Way is a 12-page document meant to inform developer teams from government and contractors about software product tracking metrics, including availability and deployment frequency, the agency said Thursday.

The release, which supports the technology strategy of NGA, provides a guide for software development, operation and iteration. Some items under the 13 elements are understanding user needs, automating testing, providing support and feedback mechanism and using data to drive decisions.

“This guide incorporates many of the best practices of government and industry. The intent is to design and build software products with its users,” said Alex Loehr, chief technology officer of NGA.