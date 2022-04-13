Northrop Building New Albuquerque-Based Facility for National Security Space Support

Northrop Grumman will establish a 25,000-square-foot facility in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to provide military customers, including those at Kirtland Air Force Base, with services in support of their space systems and mission operations.

The company said Tuesday upcoming site operations will focus on meeting customer requirements for national security space efforts and cybersecurity initiatives in addition to space system mission management.

“In addition to creating new aerospace jobs, we look forward to working alongside our local customers as Albuquerque flourishes as a hub for advanced space technology initiatives to protect our country,” said Troy Brashear, vice president for national security systems at Northrop Grumman.

The company has commenced the building’s construction and is expected to conclude the effort in February 2023. The facility is located north of an Air Force Research Laboratory site.