Northrop Wins $89M USAF Contract for Electronic Warfare Systems Support

Northrop Grumman has landed a five-year,  $88.91 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract from the U.S. Air Force to provide support for the service branch’s tactical systems used in defense electronic warfare operations.

Work under the Specialized Tactical EW Production/Operations/Technology Site support contract will be conducted in McLean, Virginia, through April 30, 2027, the Department of Defense said Thursday.

According to an earlier request for information, the sole-source award covers support for various STEW systems such as ALQ-188, USM-642 and the High-speed Anti-Radiation Missile Targeting System Test Set.

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center obligated $17.09 million in fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds on the contract.

Written by Angeline Leishman

